Why I’m Still A Virgin – BBNaija’s Ilebaye

Winner of Big Brother Naija All-Stars reality show, Ilebaye Odiniya, says she is a virgin.

Ilebaye who disclosed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, ascribed her virginity to being raised by a disciplined father.

Ilebaye’s father is an Abuja-based politician and a former Physical Health Education (PHE) teacher at Government Secondary School Alloma Ofu in Kogi State.

The 22-year-old said she was not aware the revelation of the status of her virginity became a topic on social media.

Ilebaye said she wanted to focus on making her life better, when asked what was preventing her from having a romantic relationship.

Responding to the question, she said, “My dad is strict sha. But I don’t know.”

About her single status and virginity, she said, “There is nothing really serious about it.”

About how the story of her virginity hit social media, she replied, “I don’t know. I’m just hearing that it became a topic. I’m not a social media person. Things might have been happening.”

The Criminology graduate from Salem University, Lokoja, while explaining reason for being single said, “I think I’m not mentally ready for a mature relationship. But I’ve seen somebody before. He was just guiding me.”

“And even now I have to be cautious. Right now, I will focus on how to make my life better. So relationship is even the least,” she added.

