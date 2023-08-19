Bring succour to Nigerians, PFN tells Tinubu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to bring succour to traumatised Nigerians and fight for the citizens, rather than…

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to bring succour to traumatised Nigerians and fight for the citizens, rather than fighting against them.

The PFN under the leadership of Bishop Francis Wale Oke said this during a press conference marking the end of a National Executive Retreat held in Ibadan.

The cleric also admonished Tinubu to ameliorate the pains and sufferings of the past years.

According to Bishop Oke, who heads the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Nigeria should learn a lesson from Sudan; a country “which entered a war after a controversial election and has been enmeshed in war and humanitarian crisis in the past 30 years.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to accept whatever verdict the election tribunals come up with in order to avert crisis and war in the country.

Speaking on the Niger coup and the stance of Nigeria as regards military intervention, the Christian body through its Director of Diaspora Operations declared that war is not wanted either in Nigeria or Niger as they consider war to be a last resort after all diplomatic channels must have been exhausted.

