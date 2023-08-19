We’ll take measures to tackle insecurity – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, has assured that the 10th House of Representatives will support all measures being taken to end insecurity in…

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, has assured that the 10th House of Representatives will support all measures being taken to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, in a statement yesterday, quoted him as saying this while speaking during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque last Friday and recent bandits’ killing in the area.

Abbas expressed sadness over the two unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and people of Zazzau Emirate that the House has taken measures aimed at forestalling any further resurgence in the affected areas, and Nigeria as a whole.

“I want to assure you that based on the way banditry wants to return, we in the House have taken some measures. We have started engaging the military, and they will come and establish a formation around the female school at the Kofar Gayan axis. They have assured us that they would do that.

“I also want to assure you that as a son of the land and one of the kingmakers in this palace, I am ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the mosque. When it’s time for the work, let me know so that I’ll contribute my quota to the rebuilding. We thank you for giving us this opportunity to come and condole with you,” he said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dahiru Liman, expressed sadness over the two occurrences, pledging to complement the efforts of the Speaker and his colleagues towards rebuilding the collapsed mosque.

