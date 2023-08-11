BREAKING: Zaria central mosque collapses on worshipers

At least four worshippers were killed while seven others sustained injuries when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed on Friday. Confirming the incident,…

At least four worshippers were killed while seven others sustained injuries when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed on Friday.

Confirming the incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, said the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4pm when the incident occurred.

He said, “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday, and was planning to deploy team of civil engineers to effect repairs, when this unfortunate incident happened.”

While condoling the family of the deceased, the Emir directed that people should pray outside the mosque pending the repairs.

The Emir directed that funeral prayer of all the corpses will be observed today at 8.30pm at the emir’s palace.

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...