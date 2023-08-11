You’ll be punished if any harm befalls Bazoum, ECOWAS envoy warns Niger

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, has said the Niger junta will be…

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, has said the Niger junta will be punished if any harm befalls President Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta had threatened to kill Bazoum in the event of a military intervention against Niger.

But speaking on Channels Television on Friday, Musah said Bazoum and his son were being held by the military rulers who have denied them access to food and medicine.

He said they were living under appalling condition, hence, the reason for the regional bloc’s decision to prepare a standby force.

Ivorian President: I consider Niger Coupists as terrorists

Burkina Faso’s junta slams indefinite ban on radio station over Niger

He said the West African region bloc cannot fold its arms, and depend on the goodwill of the coupists after interrupting democratic order.

Musah said, “We are going there, if need be, to rescue President Bazoum who is living in very terrible conditions today. He is being denied medical attention, he’s being denied even access to his usual food.

“His son, who is also in detention, has lost so many kilos already. They are being held in these inhumane conditions and we cannot just sit back idle and depend on the goodwill of these people who are disrupting the democratic process in the country.

“Yesterday’s communique also made it very clear that this junta will pay dearly if anything happens to the safety, security, or physical integrity of Bazoum, his family, or members of his government. That was clearly done.

“We are not going to hold back because they are holding the president hostage. If they dare, if they should harm in any way, then they are going to pay very dearly for that. So, this is a tactic.”

Heads of State in the regional bloc assembled on Thursday for an extraordinary summit in Abuja to deliberate on approaches to end the crisis in Niger, deciding to maintain diplomacy with a military force still on the table.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...