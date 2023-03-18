BREAKING: Violence spreads to Kano, ballot boxes smashed

At least 10 ballot boxes have been destroyed across several polling units in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State. Daily Trust gathered that…

At least 10 ballot boxes have been destroyed across several polling units in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State.

Daily Trust gathered that voting was progressing peacefully when unidentified thugs disrupted the process and destroyed the ballot boxes.

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who just arrived at the INEC office at Rimingado with some ballot boxes said they escaped by a whisker.

One of the NSCDC officials have bruises all over his arm while his uniform was covered in dust.

Some of the wards and polling units where the incident happened include: Dugurawa (4 boxes), Jujin Kosau, Jili ward; Yelwa, Kongi 009.