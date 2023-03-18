Gunmen storm polling unit in Lagos, snatch ballot boxes

Yvonne Ugwuezuoha, Lagos Some thugs have reportedly snatched ballot boxes at Polling Unit 075 in Iyana-Isashi, Lagos State. Residents of the area decried the incident,…

Yvonne Ugwuezuoha, Lagos

Some thugs have reportedly snatched ballot boxes at Polling Unit 075 in Iyana-Isashi, Lagos State.

Residents of the area decried the incident, saying voting had been disrupted.

One of the residents, Collins Michael, who earlier cast his vote at the polling unit, told our correspondent that thugs came in numbers and snatched the ballot boxes amidst shooting.

He said, “We were voting peacefully when we heard noises coming from the bus stop. People started running as thugs came in motorcycles to scatter this place. They snatched the ballot boxes and left while we ran for safety.”

Stanley Ndive, who cast his vote at a polling unit within Shibiri roundabout, said thugs escorted him to the polling booth pointing a bottle to his head and forced him to vote against his wish.

“They pointed a bottle to my head while escorting me to the polling booth, to vote against my wish,” he said.