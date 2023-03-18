BREAKING: APC defeats PDP inside Ortom’s Govt House

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has won the two polling units in Benue State Government House in Makurdi. Alia,…

Alia, the APC candidate polled 130 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, who scored 43 votes at the Arts theatre polling unit 011.

At the Protocol polling unit 022, APC scored 36 votes while PDP scored 10 votes.

Governor Samuel Ortom is one of the seven governors who lost their senatorial bids.

A member of the G-5 led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ortom has been struggling to maintain his stronghold.