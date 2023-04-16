BREAKING: Tambuwal elected senator

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has won the Sokoto South Senatorial election with 4,976 votes. Tambuwal, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party…

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has won the Sokoto South Senatorial election with 4,976 votes.

Tambuwal, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated the incumbent lawmaker and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa.

According to the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Bagudo, Tambuwal scored 100,860 votes while Danbaba polled 95,884 votes.

Tambuwal is the third governor to secure victory among the 10 governors who contested senatorial seats.

The governors who lost are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

While Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Abubakar Bello (Niger) won the contest.