Students kidnapped in Kaduna 

About 10 students have been kidnaped by bandits in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Government said it received preliminary reports…

About 10 students have been kidnaped by bandits in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Government said it received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of the 10 students in Kachia LGA.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

He said the exact location of the incident was yet to be ascertained, adding that detailed reports were being awaited to clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

The commissioner promised to issue a public statement accordingly when more information is available.