Soldiers storm Banex market in Abuja after assault on colleagues

Soldiers have stormed Banex Market in Abuja over the assault on some of their colleagues. Daily Trust had reported how a mob descended on at…

Soldiers have stormed Banex Market in Abuja over the assault on some of their colleagues.

Daily Trust had reported how a mob descended on at least two soldiers in the markets where electronic gadgets and mobile phones are mostly sold.

The thugs who broke into groups had slapped, kicked and beat up the soldiers in uniform.

Some traders had closed for the day and fled home to apparently avoid being caught up in a reprisal attack.

However, hours after the assault, armed soldiers invaded the market chasing people in different directions.

In a video of the incident, someone was heard screaming, “This is World War 2.”

Many military vans were also stationed in different spots across the market while traders locked up their respective stores.

It is unclear if arrests were made at the time of filing this report.

