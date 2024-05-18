✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

NSCDC dismantles illegal refinery in Rivers

nscdc ll
NSCDC operatives at the illegal mining site

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad has uncovered and dismantled an illegally constructed refining site with over 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Adobi settlement in Etche Local Government, Rivers State.

The Commander of the CG’s SIS, DC Dandaura Appolos, while giving the brief, hinted that the operational success was achieved through credible Intelligence that some suspects had vandalised a Multinational Company Well Head and connected galvanised metal pipes with large hoses thereby syphoning crude and processing it locally.

In a statement on Saturday by the NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, the CG’s SIS immediately swung into action and uncovered several sites where massive illegal refining of stolen crude oil was carried out.

“Just as we value and protect our informants, the information received is always treated with caution and prompt alertness; as soon as we arrived, the suspect took to their heels but we were able to arrest one Godspower Oyibo (M) 32 years from Delta State who is now assisting us with further investigation.

“On the crime scene, there were reservoirs cemented with trampoline and filled with approximately 100,000 litres of crude oil. While the following exhibits were sighted: A yellow colour robin EY 20 pumping machine, galvanised metal pipes, long large hoses, an already vandalised well head, stolen crude worth 100,000 litres stored in reservoirs, calibrated surface tanks, processed AGO in cooking pots and metal buckets,” he was quoted as saying.

