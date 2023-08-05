BREAKING: Resident doctors declare nationwide protests

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared daily nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions. In a notice issued on Saturday, the…

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared daily nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the association which is currently on a nationwide indefinite strike said the protest will commence on Wednesday, 9th August at 10:00am.

The notice was issued after its National Executive Council (E-NEC) virtual meeting on Saturday and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health.

It was signed by the President of the association, Dr Orji, Emeka Innocent , and the Secretary General, Dr Chikezie, Kelechi.

Strike: FG implements ‘no work, no pay policy’ against resident doctors

Resident doctors declare indefinite strike

The notice read in part, “We wish to bring to your notice, of the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on a daily peaceful protests and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with

effect from Wednesday, 9th August 2023.”

NARD said the move became necessary to press home their demands which have been largely neglected by the parent ministry and the federal government.

It said, “We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonize Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all their sacrifices and patriotism. ”

The association said it therefore resolved that it is time the whole world hears its side of the story on the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Wednesday, 9th August 2023, or leave us with no other option. Accept the assurances of our esteemed regards as always,” it said in the notice.

The federal government had three days ago slammed a ‘No work, No pay policy’ against the striking resident doctors.

The Federal Ministry of Health in a letter signed by the Director Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah, directed Chief Medical Directors and medical directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to maintain an attendance register of all residents willing to work and furnish the Ministry of such names on a monthly basis.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...