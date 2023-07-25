JUST IN: Resident doctors declare indefinite strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday night declared an indefinite nationwide strike. President of the association, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, said the…

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday night declared an indefinite nationwide strike.

President of the association, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, said the strike will commence at 12 midnight on Tuesday.

He said the strike was declared during the National Executive Council meeting of the association in Lagos.

According to Innocent, the major demands of the association are : immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) , immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement , payment of skipping arrears and upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS

Details later…

