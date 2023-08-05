Strike: FG implements ‘no work, no pay policy’ against resident doctors

The Federal Ministry of Health has commenced a “no work, no pay policy” against members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors...

The Federal Ministry of Health has commenced a “no work, no pay policy” against members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who are on a nationwide indefinite strike.

This was contained in a letter dated 1st August, 2023 and signed by the Director Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah, and addressed to chief medical directors and medical directors of federal tertiary hospitals.

The letter read in part, “I am directed to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health has instituted the policy of “NO WORK, NO PAY” against the striking Resident Doctors in line with Circular Ref. No.58598/S8.1/1I1/182 dated 22nd June, 2016.”

“I am further directed to request you to maintain an attendance register of all residents willing to work and furnish the ministry of such names on a monthly basis.”

The letter said various conciliatory meetings by the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with government stakeholders, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Assembly has proved abortive in getting NARD to call off their indefinite strike action.

NARD had embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26th following the failure of the federal government to meet its demands.

