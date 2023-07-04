BREAKING: Policeman hacked to death in Kano

A yet-to-be identified policeman was hacked to death at Yakasai area of Kano municipal on Tuesday evening. The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred when…

A yet-to-be identified policeman was hacked to death at Yakasai area of Kano municipal on Tuesday evening.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred when a suspected thug, who alighted from a Tricycle, just by Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, was attacked by a rival gang.

The eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said, “it started when the man alighted from a Tricycle, some thugs immediately attacked him with arms.

“It took minutes before the intervention of the Police who were unable to disperse them. The thugs turned towards the police and started throwing stones at them.

“It is when the Police vehicle zoomed off from attack and possible damage that the policeman fell on the ground and they trampled upon him and butchered him to death.”

He added that for some days now, rival group of thugs have clashed in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command is yet to receive the information but investigation was ongoing.

“We have not received any information like this yet but we are investigating the issue to ascertain what truly transpired.”

