Gov’ship Poll: Adebutu storms Ogun Tribunal with 8,000 ‘exhibits’

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Tuesday stormed the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, with over…

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Tuesday stormed the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, with over 8,000 documentary evidences to prove his petition against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 is challenging victory of Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the March 18 governorship election.

The three man panel led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza resumed for the hearing of the petition on Tuesday.

Lawyer to Adebutu, Goddy Uche (SAN) presented the documents in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the Tribunal, sitting at the Magistrate court, Isabo, Abeokuta.

My family funded your campaign in 2019, Adebutu tells Abiodun

He prayed the panel to admit the documents as evidence against Abiodun.

Uche argued that, the presentation of the “exhibits” followed the instruction of the court in its pre-hearing report that both petitioners and respondents should present their documents for their cases.

Uche said, he had served the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the first, second and third respondents a 98-page schedule of documents, listing all the documents to be tendered before the court.

The documents, according to Uche included: INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers and printed IREV results.

He also prayed the court to allow him call his witnesses for the commencement of trial.

But, counsel to INEC, Peter Olatunbora objected to Uche’s prayers, arguing that the petitioners should have availed the respondents with the documents before presenting them before the court.

Counsel to Abiodun, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN) asked the court not to admit the documents as evidence, arguing that the petitioner did not follow the laid down procedure for presenting documents before the court.

He prayed the court to give the respondents three days to allow them inspect the documents before admitting them as evidence.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, in his ruling gave the petitioners two days to allow the respondents inspect the documents.

Kunaza adjourned the case till Thursday, July 6.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ruling, Adebutu’s counsel said, “We came with all our documents, in fact we came with more than ten bags full of documents and yesterday we also filled a schedule of documents where we listed all the documents we are going to tender. It is about 98 pages, it will contain about 8,000 INEC forms, documents, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers and even the print out from the IREV.

“But, the respondents said they need time to go and look at them (documents). Well, in the interest of fair hearing, we agreed that they can go and look at them.

“As we have assured the Tribunal, we are very ready to proceed, in fact, if the Tribunal wanted even by tomorrow we will call our witnesses, but as it is, we will bring our documents tomorrow, we will witnesses.

“One funny thing is that the order of the Tribunal was even for the Respondents to also bring their own documents and show, but surprisingly, we are here today and they didn’t bring even one document”.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...