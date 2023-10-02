FG to invest in PPP for quality health service delivery

The federal government is working towards investing in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the health sector to ensure quality service delivery for Nigerians. The Special Adviser…

The federal government is working towards investing in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the health sector to ensure quality service delivery for Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma-Anas Ibrahim, stated this Sunday in Abuja during a dinner organised in her honour by the Southern Borno Stakeholders Forum.

She said, “By leveraging the expertise and resources of the private sector it will improve access to basic healthcare services for Nigerians.”

Dr Salma-Anas said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was geared towards an effective universal healthcare coverage system and utilising the continuum in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said that the president was very passionate about the concerns of women and children, and the health of Nigerians and appointed her to be his special adviser.

The Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr Aminu Magashi, called for a stronger synergy between the special adviser on health with the office of the national security adviser, the biosafety agency, and the health sector in general in order to improve the country’s health security agenda.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described Dr Salma-Anas “as one of the administration’s best, who has garnered a wealth of experience and exposure in Yemen, Egypt, and Somalia, among others.

While saying that she did very well in the health sector of Borno State, he said she would drive the process of change in the health sector of the country.

