JUST IN: Obi wins in Anambra, clears all 21 LGAs

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, has won the Saturday’s presidential election in his home state in Anambra, leading in…

    By Titus Eleweke

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, has won the Saturday’s presidential election in his home state in Anambra, leading in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Obi defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state by a wide margin.

None of the party was able to get up to 10,000 votes in the election.

Declaring the results of the poll, the collation officer in the state, Prof. Nnenna Oti, said Obi scored 584,621 votes.

The PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 9,036 votes while Prof Peter Umeadi of APGA got 7,388 votes.

Labour Party won overwhelmingly in Aguata Local Government Area, the home town of governor Charles soludo.

The Labour Party scored 37,478 in Aguata LGA,
While APGA got 712 out of total 40,387 votes cast.

