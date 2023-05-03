BREAKING: Nigerian evacuees finally arrive in Abuja

The first batch of Nigerians who fled the war in Sudan have returned to the country. Due to the closure of Sudanese Airspace, the Federal…

Due to the closure of Sudanese Airspace, the Federal Government made arrangement for them to be conveyed to Egypt by road from where they were to connect flights back home.

However, there was a major setback when the Egyptian authorities denied them access over documentation issues.

The logjam continued for days until the Nigerian intelligence network struck a deal with its Egyptian counterpart.

The Nigerians were airlifted on Wednesday evening and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, around 11:30pm.

