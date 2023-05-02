Sudan Crisis: Reps to meet Foreign Affairs minister, NiDCOM, NEMA

The House of Representatives will meet Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, officials of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ascertain the condition of Nigerians trapped by the conflict in Sudan.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila stated this in an address at the resumed plenary on Tuesday.

He said, “Over the last few weeks, the Republic of Sudan has descended into war. Unfortunately, this rapid descent into the carnage of violent conflict has entrapped many Nigerians resident in that country.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that our citizens resident in the Republic of Sudan, as students, business people and in other vocations, are evacuated quickly and safely.

“I have requested the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to invite the honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and officials from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appear before the House to give an account of the status of evacuation efforts.

“The House is aware of ongoing difficulties with the evacuation efforts and the federal government’s response to the developments in the Republic of Sudan”.