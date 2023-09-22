BREAKING: Kebbi bans mining, shuts down many sites

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi Kebbi State Government on Friday announced ban of all mining activities in the state. Addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the…

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government on Friday announced ban of all mining activities in the state.

Addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Friday, Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Tafida, said the government took the action because of insecurity and the need to protect mining workers, host communities and put in measures for revenue generation.

He described it as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of workers and people in mining communities.

He said the state government was not unmindful of the fact that mining is under Exclusive Legislative List, but took the action after a thorough assessment of the current security situation.

The SSG said the state government believes that it is of utmost importance to prioritize protection and security of its citizens and as well prevent mining fields from being converted to breeding criminals by unauthorized foreigners.

“This has happened in other neighbouring states for which we want to avert,” he said

He stated that government had decided to address the concerns through comprehensive evaluation and enforcement of strict regulations that seek to promote responsible mining, safeguard the environment, enhance revenue generation and above all, secure lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...