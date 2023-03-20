BREAKING: INEC halts results collation in Abia, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states. National Commissioner…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Monday in Abuja.

Daily Trust that there has been tension in both states over disruption of collation process leading to political thugs invading INEC office in Obingwa local government area office in Abia State on Sunday afternoon.

“The commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states,” Okoye said.

He said, “Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated.”

Okoye said that a review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

He also appealed for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected states.