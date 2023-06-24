BREAKING: Fresh 125 stranded Nigerians depart Sudan

The Federal Government said 125 stranded Nigerians have departed Sudan to Nigeria on Saturday morning. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol, Nigeria…

The Federal Government said 125 stranded Nigerians have departed Sudan to Nigeria on Saturday morning.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed this on Saturday morning.

In a message, he said Tarco Airline aircraft: ST-TAL B737-300 “Left Port Sudan International Airport today, 24th June 2023, at 10:45am. local time, with 125 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees).”

The estimated time of arrival at Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) is 2hrs 50 min.

He said the aircraft will stop over for one hour at Juba before continuing the journey to Abuja.

It will take the plane 03hrs:30 min from Juba to Abuja, totalling 7hrs:30 minutes.

“The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 5:45pm Nigerian time,” he said.

