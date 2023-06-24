BREAKING: Fresh 125 stranded Nigerians depart Sudan

The Federal Government said 125 stranded Nigerians have departed Sudan to Nigeria on Saturday morning.
Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed this on Saturday morning.
In a message, he said Tarco Airline aircraft: ST-TAL B737-300 “Left Port Sudan International Airport today, 24th June 2023, at 10:45am. local time, with 125 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees).”
The estimated time of arrival at Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) is 2hrs 50 min.
- Ex-Ghanaian president: How Nigeria can regain giant of Africa status
- Mohammed Dauda not reinstated as DG – NIA
He said the aircraft will stop over for one hour at Juba before continuing the journey to Abuja.
It will take the plane 03hrs:30 min from Juba to Abuja, totalling 7hrs:30 minutes.
“The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 5:45pm Nigerian time,” he said.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More