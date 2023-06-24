Mohammed Dauda not reinstated as DG – NIA

The National Intelligence Agency has debunked a purported online report that Ambassador Mohammed Dauda was re-instated as the director-general of the agency by the Court…

The Head of Legal Department, NIA, Mr A. Wakili, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, described the purported online report as misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online regarding Dauda’s reinstatement as the director-general of the NIA by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“It is important to clarify that Dauda was never a substantive director-general of the agency.

“He only acted in that capacity temporarily, after the tenure of Amb Ayo Oke and a brief acting stint by Amb Arab Yadam, until Amb. Ahmed Abubakar was appointed substantive director-general by former President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Wakili said.

He said the matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Dauda as director of NIA for several infractions and breaches.

Wakili said, “The substance of the present appeal for which judgement has been passed relates only to procedural matters in respect of the dismissal.

“The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.’’

He alleged that the false and misleading story was obviously planted by Dauda and his cohorts to mislead the public.

Wakili, however, said a certified true copy of the judgement of the Court of Appeal was being awaited, to be studied for informed further action. (NAN)

