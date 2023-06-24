Ex-Ghanaian president: How Nigeria can regain giant of Africa status

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has urged Nigeria to retool the art of asset declarations as a tool for nation-building and anti-corruption in…

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has urged Nigeria to retool the art of asset declarations as a tool for nation-building and anti-corruption in order to “rise again as the giant of Africa”.

He said most asset declarations by public officers have not helped in the fight against corruption as they are shrouded in mystery, overvalued or undervalued when they were made.

Mahama raised this at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), held in Ilọrin, the Kwara State Capital.

He said though the regime of declaration of assets as someone who has served at the highest level of public office is a requirement prior and after exit from office, it has failed to achieve its aim.

He said in Ghana and (other African countries), the requirement is for forms to be filled by prospective public office holders.

“The individual is asked to list assets and properties they own like houses, farms, vehicles and jewellery among others. They are also required to assign values to each of those assets or properties.

“But more often than not, the values assigned to these assets are either undervalued or overvalued. Though it is a useful tool in the fight against corruption, it is not utilized to maximum effect in many cases.

“Nigeria, like my country Ghana, however, is yet to maximise the potential of asset valuation as a tool for nation-building and anti-corruption”, he noted.

Physical examination of assets and valuation, he stressed, must assist to strengthen the assets declaration regime to assist the fight against corruption.

He said the net worth of a public officer before and after office should assist in curbing the canker of corruption.

Mahama added that “Through transparency, Nigeria can better tackle corruption in the real estate sector.

“Nigeria must constantly strive to improve and enforce existing global anti corruption conventions designed to curtail the negative impacts of corruption on national economies.

“With the leadership and commitment of the NIESV, asset valuation as a global anti-corruption tool will take firm roots in Nigeria with the hope that the giant of West Africa will rise again and soar like the eagle that calls its compatriots to obey”, he submitted.

Earlier in his opening speech, President and Chairman of NIESV, Johnbull Amayaevbo, disclosed that the theme of the Conference, “Asset Valuation As A Global Anti-Corruption Tool: The Nigeria Experience” was carefully picked to assist governments in preventing and fighting corruption.

