Chief Imam, okada rider killed in fresh Plateau attacks

The Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Malam Muhammad Sani Idris, as well as an okada rider, Muhammad Gambo, have been killed.

The Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Wednesday said, a younger brother of the slain Imam, Salisu Muhammad Sani Idris, was injured during the attack and was receiving treatment at Dung Hospital in Bokkos town.

The chairman said the incident had been reported to the security agencies in Bokkos for immediate actions.

Our correspondent reports that the latest killings of the two herders came barely a week after about 23 villages of Bokkos LGA were attacked where more than 150 people were killed.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the GAFDAN chairman said, “The chief Imam and his younger were attacked on Monday, after arriving at the community to collect some of their belongings left from the recent attacks where houses of our members were burned down.

“So, they went there to see if they could pick some of their property but suddenly were attacked. The hoodlums killed the imam while his younger brother survived machete wounds.

“The second deceased, Muhammed Gambo, an okada rider and our member, was killed on Monday around Bokkos Market while bringing a passenger to the area. We have reported the two incidents to the Police and Operation Safe Have in Bokkos,” the chairman added.

When contacted, neither the spokesperson of OPSH, Captain Oya James nor that of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, responded to the inquiry by our correspondent as at the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust reports that on Sunday, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, along with the service chiefs, visited the state. Their visit was aimed at assessing the security situation and sympathising with the victims of recent attacks.

During their visit to one of the affected communities, the service chiefs vowed to put an end to the needless killings in the state.

Attacks and counter attacks have become commonplace in the state especially between herders and farming communities.