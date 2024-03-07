My mother borrowed money to pay my school fees – ASUU scholarship holder

James Glory Jumoke, a 300-level sociology student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said her mother has been borrowing money to pay school fees for her…

James Glory Jumoke, a 300-level sociology student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said her mother has been borrowing money to pay school fees for her four children since her father left about 10 years ago.

Jumoke is one of the 14 indigent students at the university who were awarded scholarship by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday.

She is one of the two students who received N200,000 from the national headquarters of the union, while the others received the sum of N50,000 each from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University branch of ASUU.

The beneficiaries include children of deceased lecturers.

Ekiti gov’t investigates attack on doctors, health workers

Restructuring should be driven by economic viability – Adesina

Jumoke, who was overwhelmed with joy, said she was one of her mother’s four children.

“Our father left us 10 years ago and since then, our mother has been shouldering our responsibilities.

“She has been borrowing money to pay our school fees. I am more than happy. I have no words to thank ASUU” she said.

Speaking on the scholarship programme, the ASUU chairman, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Professor Nuradeen Almustapha, said before now, one indigent student from each of the about 100 universities across the country benefited from the ASUU National Headquarters award, but this year they increased it to two from each university.

Also speaking, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Lawal Bilbis, noted that such scholarship helps students to improve their academic performance.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously, promising them another scholarship if their grades reach 3.5.