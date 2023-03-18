BREAKING: ‘Ballot box snatcher’ gunned down in Benue 

A suspected ballot box snatcher was on Saturday gunned down at a polling unit in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State. Witnesses said the…

A suspected ballot box snatcher was on Saturday gunned down at a polling unit in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said the young man was shot dead while another sustained gunshots injury when they tried to snatch a ballot box at a polling unit in Gboko South.

Chairman of Gboko LGA, Isaac Mtom, said he got information thar one person shot while trying to cart away electoral materials.

“What I was told is that one person was shot by security operatives. I wasn’t there but that’s what I heard. They even said the person was not dead,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Catherine Anene, told our correspondent on telephone that, she was yet to receive the report.

There has been widespread report of electoral violence in this election.