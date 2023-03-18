Ogun Gov’ship: Abiodun loses at Dimeji Bankole’s polling unit

Governor Dapo Abiodun has lost the ongoing governorship election at the polling unit of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole in Abeokuta,…

Bankole voted at PU 6, Ward 10, Sodeke/Isale-Ijeun I, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state.

The former Speaker alongside other APC leaders took part in Abiodun’s re-election campaign to different parts of the State.

Daily Trust reports that Bankole clad in his signature attire – white kaftan and cap to match – sat all through the sorting process at the polling unit. He, however, left shortly before the result was announced by the INEC Ad hoc staff.

The PDP’s Ladi Adebutu polled 77 votes while Abiodun of APC scored 65. ADC’s Biyi Otegbeye had 26 Votes.

PU 6, Ward 10, Sodeke/Isale-Ijeun I, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun state

House of Assembly

ADC – 27

APC – 63

PDP – 81

LP – 2

Governorship

ADC – 26

APC – 65

PDP – 77

LP – 0