Revenue collector to die by hanging in Anambra

An Anambra State High Court sitting in Onitsha has sentenced a notorious revenue collection agent, Ikechukwu Udensi (a.k.a Ikanda) to death by hanging for killing…

An Anambra State High Court sitting in Onitsha has sentenced a notorious revenue collection agent, Ikechukwu Udensi (a.k.a Ikanda) to death by hanging for killing an Onitsha businessman, Ndubuisi Nwokolo.

Ikanda had been standing trial since 2019 for the gruesome murder of late Nwokolo on June 29, 2018, a day to the ban of commercial motorcycles in Onitsha.

The convict was until his arrest and prosecution a revenue collection agent to the Anambra state government.

He wanted to extort a commercial motorcyclist conveying Nwokolo on Otumoye street Odoakpu, Onitsha, when Nwokolo stopped him. Ikanda then stabbed Nwokolo to death for restraining him.

After committing the crime, Ikanda was on the run untill Anambra State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mustapha Dandaura declared him wanted and placed one million naira bounty on him.

He was subsequently arrested on March 31 2019 and prosecuted.

His conviction gave succour to Nwokolo’s family, who for the past five years, had been crying for justice.

Delivering the judgement at High Court Onitsha, Justice D. A. Onyefu said the convict shall be hanged untill life goes out of him and shall be committed to the prison custody before his death.

In a judgement paper made available to newsmen, the case was contained in Charge No 0/48c/2019 between the State versus Ikechukwu Udensi (Ikanda); the prosecuting counsel was Tonia Nnabuife, Senior State Counsel for the state while Barr C. J. Agbata stood for the convict.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs Kate Nwokolo had continually cried for justice over the unwarranted gruesome murder of her son and breadwinner of the family. She expressed satisfaction over the ruling.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...