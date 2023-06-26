BREAKING: Atiku’s ally, Idi Amin, dies in Abuja

Alhaji Idirissu Amin, aka Idi Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and ally of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is dead.…

Alhaji Idirissu Amin, aka Idi Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and ally of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

Family sources told our correspondent that the deceased, who was the immediate past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State, passed away after a protracted illness.

Amin, a fiery politician with huge stature like that of former Ugandan President, Idi Amin became popular throughout Adamawa for his amusing character.

A condolence message issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, described the late Amin as fearless political activist who rendered immeasurable service to the nation.

“I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right. Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi.”

He therefore extended his condolences to the people of Maiha Local Government Area and Adamawa, praying the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljannah.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...