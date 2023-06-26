Longest serving Yobe Assembly member elected speaker

The 24 members of Yobe State House of Assembly on Monday elected Hon Buba Chiroma Machiyo, as speaker of the 8th assembly in the state.…

The 24 members of Yobe State House of Assembly on Monday elected Hon Buba Chiroma Machiyo, as speaker of the 8th assembly in the state.

Hon Machiyo a representing Jajere Constituency is the oldest serving lawmaker in the state as he has occupied the state assembly seat from 1999.

Machiyo was first elected member representing Jajere Constituency, Fune Local Government area of Yobe, under the defunct All People’s Party (APP).

The Clerk of the house, Barrister Mohammed Alkali Yusuf, said the house received proclamation letter from Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state to hold its first session on Monday 26 June, 2023.

He then conducted a roll call and ensured the presence of all the 24 members in the chamber before the election of the speaker commenced.

The nomination of Machiyo as speaker was moved by Hon Adamu Dala Dogo, member representing Karasuwa constituency, and was seconded by Hon Bukar Mustapha Timba representing Geidam central Constituency.

The members of the 8th assembly elected Hon Yau Usman Dachia, member representing Jakusko constituency, as deputy speaker.

