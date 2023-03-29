APC’s Gawuna accepts defeat, congratulates Kano gov-elect

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) rival in the…

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) rival in the election, Abba Kabir Yusuf, (popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yusuf as the governor-elect, a declaration Gawuna and his party had challenged.

But a few hours after the governor-elect picked up his certificate of return, Gawuna’congratulated him.

In his acceptance speech after he received the certificate of return, Yusuf had called on Gawuna to make true his earlier statement that he would accept the outcome of the election as the will of God.

Apparently responding to this call, Gawuna in a audio message shared by his Chief Press Secretary, said in confirmation of his earlier statement on the will of God prevailing, he is praying that God would help Yusuf to be a true leader for all, who will be just to all.

“I want to remind the people of Kano state that, earlier during our campaigns, we prayed that if winning the election is the best for us, may Almighty Allah give us, and if it’s not, may He Almighty give us what is the best for us.

“Therefore, I call on my followers and supporters to accept the destiny that come to us. For the winner of the election, I pray for him to be a good leader that will practice justice for all. For us, may Almighty Allah guide us to be good followers to our leaders,” Gawuna said.