PHOTOS: Kano Gov-Elect picks up Certificate of Return

All is set for the issuance of Certificate of Return to Kano governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Yusuf defeated Nasir Gawuna of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election.

The APC had petitioned and gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a seven-day ultimatum to review the election results and declare it inconclusive.

The ultimatum expired on Tuesday.

