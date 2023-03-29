✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

PHOTOS: Kano Gov-Elect picks up Certificate of Return

All is set for the issuance of Certificate of Return to Kano governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP). Yusuf defeated…

All is set for the issuance of Certificate of Return to Kano governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Yusuf defeated Nasir Gawuna of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election.

The APC had petitioned and gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a seven-day ultimatum to review the election results and declare it inconclusive.

The ultimatum expired on Tuesday.

Below are pictures of dignitaries at the venue of the event:

Kano governor-elect in conversation with chairman of NNPP, Haruna Umar Doguwa and the immediate chairman of PDP, who is now a chieftain of the NNPP, Shehu Sagagi.

INEC national commissioner, Professor Abdullahi Zuru (R) discussing with the REC, Ambassador Abdu Zango

Photo credit: Clement Oloyede

