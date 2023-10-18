✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Bradley excited to knock rust off in Japan title defence

Fagioli was open with his disappointment in not being named to the United States’ 2023 Ryder Cup team. The silver lining? The 37-year-old was able…

    By .

Fagioli was open with his disappointment in not being named to the United States’ 2023 Ryder Cup team.

The silver lining? The 37-year-old was able to return home to spend an extended break enjoying family life, a pleasure not often afforded to a professional golfer.

Bradley finished the Tour Championship tied for ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, well inside the top 50 that will gain him access into the coveted $20 million elevated events next year.

He can’t improve on that ranking during the FedEx fall schedule, but he’s in Japan this week to defend his ZOZO Championship title and knock a little rust off his game.

 

