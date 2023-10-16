Army charges Plateau, Bauchi, Kaduna youths on unity

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), Major General AE Abubakar, has advised youths…

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), Major General AE Abubakar, has advised youths across its operation area of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna states to prioritise unity whenever decisions are taken.

Gen Abubakar made the remark on Saturday during the final match of the OPSH Peace and Unity Football Tournament held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General AA Egbejule, the commander noted that the tournament was a worthy initiative aimed at driving the peace-building process and promoting grassroots sports development within OPSH’s jurisdiction.

He called for harmonious living among people of different backgrounds and urged the youths to take the lead in ensuring peaceful coexistence for meaningful development of the states, warning them against activities that could threaten the peace of their respective communities.

While urging the public to support OPSH by providing credible information on activities of criminals to security agencies, the commander encouraged the footballers to make good use of the opportunity provided by the tournament to develop their potential towards becoming better players.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the tournament, Mr Victor Datur, noted that the tournament provided an avenue to search for talented youths who would bring glory to the states and the country at large, noting that the tournament had achieved its objective of uniting youths from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The Kanke Lions FC of Kanke LGA area of Plateau State defeated Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State to win the tournament, while Sanga LGA came third after defeating Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi.

