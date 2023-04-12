Bovi confirms throwback picture of Basketmouth, AY

It seems the clash between ace Nigerian comedians, Bright Okpocha fondly known as Basketmouth and Ayo Makun popularly known as AY is far from over.…

It seems the clash between ace Nigerian comedians, Bright Okpocha fondly known as Basketmouth and Ayo Makun popularly known as AY is far from over.

However, in a twist of events, one of their colleagues, Bovi Ugboma simply known by the stage name, Bovi, has waded into the matter. In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, AY revealed that it was N30,000 that tore his friendship apart with Basketmouth.

During the interview, AY said, “Now, something funny happened, one of the gigs per se, I got his endorsement to go stand in for him. Usually, what we get that time is N30,000, and that amount of money was everything to me. It would buy me my pack of noodles, recharge card, fuel for my car and generator. I would also avail myself of the opportunity to pay one or two people to do one or two skits that I can quickly put out. So, I got this job but the people were not too happy to see me at the venue because they were expecting Basketmouth.

He continued, “Long story short, the guy was later happy with my performance and there was an exchange of numbers and I left. This gig came through one of Basketmouth’s guys. Two weeks running, I had not seen N30,000 and I was starving, as a bachelor, I had nothing. So, I decided to ask for N30,000 and he said the person had not paid.”

AY and I were never friends — Basketmouth

Why Basketmouth and I drifted apart — Bovi

Reacting to the insinuations, Basketmouth during a chat on a podcast, The Honest Brunch, with media personality, Nedu; noted that he was never friends with AY. He further stated that to buttress his point he does not have a picture with AY nor has he ever called him for them to hang out.

Countering his claim, Bovi via his verified Instagram account took to his story to repost an old picture Basketmouth took with AY in 2004. He captioned the picture, “This is Basketmouth and a fan! 2004! AY no vex o! Before you go call Chude for me!”(sic)

