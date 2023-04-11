AY and I were never friends — Basketmouth

Ace Nigerian humour merchant, Bright Okpocha, has responded to an accusation by his colleague, Ayo Makun, that their feud began due to N30,000 payment. According to AY Makun in a recent interview, the rift with his colleague began after Basketmouth refused to pay him N30,000 for a job he had represented him at the time they were ‘hustling’.

While Basketmouth had restrained from commenting on AY’s statement as he explained in a recent comedy show, as a guest of the podcast of media personality, Nedu, The Honest Brunch, the comedian noted that he was never friends with AY.

During the interview, he said in part, “Just to set the records straight, AY is not my friend. We have never been friends, I have never visited his house, and I have never personally invited him to my house. I have never called him to ask where he is for us to hang out. It is easy to tell when you look at social media, you would never find a picture of me and him together. We were never friends. What happened is that Ali Baba called me and told me to check him out and put him on. I put him on Laughs And Jams back in those days. We probably would have come together to start something, maybe.

“This is where I need to correct something, I lied. The reason I minded my business was that when we were coming together, I heard some things that threw me off. During the period Ali Baba wanted us to come together, I heard some things I was not meant to hear. I was not meant to know about it and I could not tell him. The kind of person that I am, I would wait for you to act first. All the things that he is talking about are not what made me give him space. It is something else. The N30k incident, I have already forgotten about it, but he is using it as a smokescreen.”

Further speaking in pidgin English to air his side of the story about the fact that N30,000 caused the rift between himself and AY, Basketmouth said, “That matter, no client dey involved o. In actual fact when this matter first came outside, when me I hear the thing, I was like what. If to say na 20 per cent of wetin him talk be lie, I for no vex. But when 90 per cent of wetin hin talk na lie, I still dey in shock. All my men dey laugh me because they tell me say guy be careful. And see wetin happen. The one job; e come make am feel like say there was a tutorship or mentorship. You know the kind of men around me; funny men, how I go jump them go give this guy shows. Do you understand? There is no way, men dey wey solid.”(sic)