Borno will become production state again – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has assured that Borno State would become a production state and pride of Nigerians if he is elected next month.

Obi said this while addressing a group of academics, students and youths at a town hall meeting before his campaign in Maiduguri yesterday.

He said he was committed to a better Nigeria, where fairness, equity and socio-economic development of the country would be a golden principle.

“Borno is bigger than Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Israel. We are assuring you that there would not be corruption, insecurity and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike if Obi becomes president.

“Borno will become a production state that will feed the whole of Nigeria. The state will blossom again, better than it used to be.

“Let me assure you that my commitment is to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

Consequently, the governorship candidate of the party in Borno State, Ibrahim Kadafir Mshelia, called on the electorate to vote massively for the LP at all levels.

