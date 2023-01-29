fortified food to deliver 1 trillion fortified food by 2030

Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness, has promised to deliver one trillion servings of fortified food, such as wheat flour, edible oil, and rice in order…

Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness, has promised to deliver one trillion servings of fortified food, such as wheat flour, edible oil, and rice in order to provide essential micronutrients to over 250million people each day by 2030.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Ashish Pande, senior vice president, Olam Agri, said the organisation was committed to raising the standard of public health as it contributes to meeting the growing demand for healthy foods across the African continent and beyond.

He said, “Food fortification is at the core of Olam Agri’s purpose of transforming food, feed and fibre for a sustainable future. In 2021, we produced more than 83 billion servings of fortified foods for consumers in Africa, which included fortified rice in Ghana and Cameroon. By 2030, we pledge to deliver 1 trillion servings of fortified food – wheat flour, edible oil, rice – to provide essential micronutrients to over 250 million people each day.”

He said there was the need for partnerships between millers and technical partners to help address unhealthy diets.