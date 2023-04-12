Borno Assembly member-elect dies

A former Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and State House Assembly member-elect for Chibok Local Government Area, Dr. Nuhu Clark, has passed away in…

A former Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and State House Assembly member-elect for Chibok Local Government Area, Dr. Nuhu Clark, has passed away in India after a protracted illness.

According to a family source, he had been hospitalised for months before he passed away on Tuesday evening in India.

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce to the House the death of Hon Dr. Nuhu Clark, an elder brother to our Chairperson Ladi Clark (Mrs). The sad event occurred today in India, where he was receiving treatment,” the source said.

Until his demise, he was a one-time Chairman, Chibok LGA, a commissioner in the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and a member-elect, representing Chibok LGA Constituency, Borno State House of Assembly.