Boosting automotive market with new engine coolant

BASF has introduced its Glysantin branded engine coolant products to the Nigerian automotive industry. Since 1929, Glysantin® premium engine coolants and antifreeze products have been…

BASF has introduced its Glysantin branded engine coolant products to the Nigerian automotive industry.

Since 1929, Glysantin® premium engine coolants and antifreeze products have been serving the automotive industry worldwide.

The products offer threefold engine protection against corrosion, overheating, and frost – ensuring that the engine’s cooling system works smoothly all year round.

Consequently, the products of the Glysantin® brand have received the most OEM (original equipment manufacturer) approvals from large motor manufacturers.

With its unique chemical properties, the coolant enables a low fluid decomposition and low generation of hydrogen, making it a safety-optimized product, while ensuring optimal corrosion protection.

In Nigeria, the generation of power using diesel or gas generators is key to the smooth running of facilities and industries. Such Heavy-duty engines have high demands due to their long operating hours and high load rates.

With its long-life protection, GLYSANTIN prevents damage and reduces downtimes thus ensuring a reliable power supply.

“BASF has been delivering industry expertise and innovations to provide high-performance cooling solutions that meet the evolving industry challenges.

“With this latest product innovation, the company now specifically targets the sector of generators and motor vehicle engines to deliver on the critical cooling requirements in safety and performance”, Dr Jean-Marc Ricca, the Managing Director of BASF West Africa, said.