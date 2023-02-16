Air Peace kicks off Mumbai, India flight March 31

Air Peace has concluded arrangements to commence flight operations to Mumbai, India with effect from March 31, 2023. The airline yesterday met with travel agents…

The airline yesterday met with travel agents in preparation for the launch, which would be its fourth international flight launch.

The meeting, tagged Travel Agents Forum for Mumbai and Upcoming Routes, was attended by the airline’s top travel agents and partners and was an opportunity for engagement on all the crucial initiatives regarding route network expansion.

The Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, represented by the Head of Commercial and Business Development, Mrs Ifeoma Ekwerike, lauded the travel agents for their support towards the growth of the brand.

Ekwerike further stressed that the airline is embarking on an aggressive but strategic route expansion to ease the travel burden of Nigerians and provide more seamless connectivity.

She said, “We have a number of routes in the works. Mumbai is launching on March 31, 2023. Tel Aviv, Malabo, Congo Kinshasa, Lome and other regional destinations have been planned for commencement and announcements will be made once we finalise the arrangements.”

According to the airline, passengers can connect Mumbai from Kano, Monrovia, Abuja, Accra, Port Harcourt and Douala through Lagos.

Speaking, the Chief Pilot of Air Peace, Captain Martin Okunpolor, stated that the airline would be flying direct, nonstop to Mumbai. He added that Delhi operations would follow subsequently after the Mumbai operations have gained some momentum.

He said the airline would be deploying its wide-body, luxury Boeing 777 aircraft for the route and plans to begin with two weekly flight frequencies, adding that the Indian airspace is not new to Air Peace as the airline operated special charter flights to the country during the COVID-19 period.

“Passengers will enjoy the flight experience and we have well-trained and richly experienced pilots that operate our international flights, and Mumbai will not be an exception”, Captain Okunpolor asserted.