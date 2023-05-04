KAEDCO restores electricity to Birnin Kebbi

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) has restored electricity to Birnin Kebbi metropolis a few hours after its management had a meeting with the Kebbi…

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) has restored electricity to Birnin Kebbi metropolis a few hours after its management had a meeting with the Kebbi State government.

The meeting, which was at the instance of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, was held at the Cabinet Office to resolve the misunderstanding between the company and the Nigerian Army.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Babale Umar Yauri who presided over the meeting between KAEDCO, and hierarchy of the Nigerian Army and other heads of security agencies in his office in Birnin Kebbi had said the electricity company would restore the power. Few hours after the meeting, it was restored as promised.

Birnin Kebbi has been without electricity for five days because of the face-off between KAEDCO and the military authorities.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the SSG said the government had apologised to KAEDCO on what befell their staff, and condemned the trauma they experienced.

He assured that the government as well as security agencies would provide the necessary security to workers of the company to carry out their operational duties in the state.

He said the Commanding Officer of the Army in Birnin Kebbi did not authorise any soldier to manhandle KAEDCO staff nor in support of what happened because the military did not condone acts of lawlessness by soldiers.

The SSG appealed to the people of the state to remain law abiding, saying that any staff of KAEDCO found operating in unprofessional manner should be reported to the management of the company for disciplinary measures.

He said the government was grateful to officials of KAEDCO for amicable resolution of the crisis and expressed appreciation to military officers for containing the situation promptly.

Responding, the Regional Chief of KAEDCO in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Mr. Sunday Yahaya, appreciated the goodwill and apology by Kebbi State government on the unfortunate incident.