Blackout looms in Kwara, Kogi, Oyo, Osun, others over unpaid electricity bills

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has alerted consumers within its franchise area of an imminent blackout from next month over backlogs of unpaid bills.

The IBEDC, a power distribution company, said it was planning to disconnect its feeders from the national grid due to poor remittances.

Consumers to be affected by the development are those in Kwara, Ogun, Osun, Ibadan, Oyo and parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states.

A statement signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engr. Kingsley Achife and made available to newsmen in Ilorin said the move might result in power outages to customers within the IBEDC franchise areas.

“As a revenue collection arm of the electricity value chain, IBEDC sells and distributes electricity generated by the generation companies.

“However, the company is unable to meet its financial obligations to the electricity value chain due to poor payment and huge outstanding bills by customers.

“We urge our customers to note that failure to pay current and outstanding electricity bills may result in disruption of power to homes, communities, and businesses connected to our network”, the MD said.