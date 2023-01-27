BIVAS: INEC holds mock accreditation Feb 4

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will conduct a mock accreditation of registered voters in 436 polling units (PUs) nationwide on February 4.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that 436 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines would be deployed for the exercise.

“As you are already aware, the commission has taken delivery of the BVAS machines for the election. We have also dutifully tested each machine in our offices nationwide to ensure its functionality.

“The next step is to conduct field tests across the country involving actual voters. For this reason, and in readiness for nationwide deployment, the commission is conducting a mock accreditation of voters similar to what was done ahead of the recent Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections.

“The mock accreditation will hold on Saturday 4th February 2023 in 436 polling units nationwide. Twelve polling units have been designated in each State of the Federation and four in the FCT on the equality of the country’s 109 Senatorial Districts for the exercise.

“A comprehensive list of the polling units, including their names and PU Code numbers, as well as their distribution by State, Senatorial District, Local Government and Registration Area (Ward) will be uploaded to the commission’s website shortly,” Yakubu said.

He urged registered voters in the designated PUs to appear on the scheduled date with their PVCs for the mock exercise.

He said doing so will help to reassure the public of the robustness of INEC system and to strengthen its processes ahead of the general election.

He said, “Civil society organisations, the media and the general public are welcome to observe the process. At the end of the exercise, the 436 BVAS machines involved will be reconfigured before they are deployed for the general elections.”

The INEC boss also said that movement of materials for the election to various locations nationwide is being concluded and would be followed by training of officials, while ongoing consultations with stakeholders would be intensified.

“Airlifting and delivery of sensitive materials to states of the federation has gone far. Accreditation of national and international observers and the media is being finalised. Critical service providers in the area of transportation have reassured us of their commitment to efficient logistics for the movement of materials and personnel to various locations while the security agencies have reaffirmed their readiness for the election.

“However, the commission is aware that there are a few issues to be addressed. One of them is the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs),” Yakubu said.

He said that the commission was encouraged by the determination of registered voters nationwide to collect their PVCs and the actual level of collection so far.

He said, “For instance, in Lagos State, which has the highest number of registered voters in the country, the commission delivered 940,200 PVCs from the recent voter registration exercise (June 2021 to July 2022) for both new registrants and requests for transfer and replacement of cards.

“As of yesterday Thursday 26th January 2023, 839,720 PVCs have been collected representing 89.3% of the total figure. This meeting with RECs will consider reports from other states of the federation and the commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the General Election.”

Yakubu assured Nigerians that the commission would always be responsive to the needs of the electorate.