Biden nominates two Nigerian Americans into advisory council

The duo of Chinenye Ogwumike and Osagie Imasogie have been nominated to the Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement by President Joe Biden of the US.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

While congratulating them for the feat, she said the nomination of the two great Nigerians into the advisory council is a welcome development.

The NIDCOM boss said their recognition and appointment into the 12-member advisory council is a motivation for other Nigerians and Africans in general.

Chinenye Ogwumike is a two-time WNBA All-Star for the Los Angeles Sparks and a full-time, multi-platform ESPN commentator and NBA analyst.

She is one of the only full-time professional athletes to also currently hold a full-time regular national sports media broadcast position.

Ogwumike was the 2014 WNBA Rookie of the Year and is a 2-Time WNBA All-Star (2014, 2018).

She is proudly Nigerian-American and graduated from Stanford University with an International Relations degree under the mentorship of Dr. Condoleezza Rice.

In August 2020, she became the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports-talk radio show,” according to the statement.

The 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 honoree also holds the title of Executive Producer, producing an ESPN Films documentary “144” on the 2020 WNBA season, the statement added.

Osagie Imasogie on the other hand is the Chairman of the Investment Bank and SEC/FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, Quoin Capital and Quoin Advisors.

In addition, Osagie is a co-founder of PIPV Capital, a private equity firm that is focused on the life sciences vertical and has invested over $1 billion into that industry.

Prior to co-founding PIPV Capital, he established GlaxoSmithKline Ventures and was its founding Vice President.

Osagie has held senior commercial and R&D positions within pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, SmithKline Beecham, and DuPont Merck. He has also been a Price Waterhouse Corporate Finance Partner as well as a practicing attorney with leading U.S. law firm, Schnader, Harrison, Segal & Lewis.

Osagie is a serial entrepreneur and investor who serves on the board of a number of financial institutions such as FS-KKR Capital Corp and Haverford Trust, institutions that cumulatively manage over $28 billion.

He is an adviser to Brown Advisory, a firm that manages in excess of $140 billion. Osagie is the Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and a member of the Executive Committee and Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center.

Osagie is a Trustee of the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the Executive Committee of the University, and is also the Chairman of the Board of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he is an Adjunct Professor of Intellectual Property.

Osagie holds LLM degrees from the London School of Economics and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and is a member of the New York State Bar in addition to being admitted to practice in other jurisdictions.