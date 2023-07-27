Beyonce’s mum files for divorce from second husband after eight years

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Richard Lawson. According to court docs obtained by Page Six, the 69-year-old booked…

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Richard Lawson.

According to court docs obtained by Page Six, the 69-year-old booked it to a Los Angeles County court on Wednesday to officially terminate their eight-year marriage.

Knowles listed their date of separation as Tuesday and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning for their split.

The businesswoman is not asking the court to grant her or her soon-to-be ex-husband any spousal support. They do not share any children, PageSix reports.

Reps for Knowles and Lawson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Split rumours started circulating earlier this month after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Knowles didn’t join her husband on his press tour for “Black Terror.”

They also noticed that she had changed her Instagram bio from Tina Lawson back to Tina Knowles — despite her actual username still containing her married name.

On top of that, the usually active couple hadn’t posted photos of one another on their feeds since March.

Despite having known one another for decades, the pair didn’t start dating until 2013. They ended up getting married two years later on a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif.

Before her relationship with the actor, the “Destiny’s Style” author was married to Mathew Knowles, with whom she shares daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

Meanwhile, July has proved to be a very difficult month for Tina, whose home was recently burglarized.

Law enforcement told TMZ on July 9 that thieves took an entire safe of valuables from her Los Angeles-area estate.

In total, the burglars came away with more than $1 million in stolen cash and jewellery.

Thankfully, Tina was reportedly out of town when the break-in occurred.

