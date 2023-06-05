Benue’s 9th assembly passes 66 bills, dissolved after valedictory session

The 9th Benue State House of Assembly has passed a total of 66 bills with 54 passed into law during its life span. Outgoing…

The 9th Benue State House of Assembly has passed a total of 66 bills with 54 passed into law during its life span.

Outgoing speaker of the house, Titus Uba, disclosed this during the assembly’s valedictory session at the weekend in Makurdi.

He explained that 53 motions were taken, 121 resolutions were made to address issues of state and welfare of citizens, adding that 66 reports were received and debated upon exhaustively with resolutions taken from them.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has proclaimed the dissolution of the 9th assembly following a proclamation order, issued and read during plenary by Clerk of the House, Benard Nule.

Nule said that the proclamation was in accordance with the Benue State House of Assembly Dissolution order, section 105 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution as amended which confers powers on the governor to proclaim the assembly to pave the way for a new leadership.

